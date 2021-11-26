InsaneCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $194,451.43 and $12.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.66 or 0.00355130 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011922 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005079 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014586 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,926,883 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

