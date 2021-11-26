Insider Selling: FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ FORM traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $41.22. 7,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,581. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.36.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
