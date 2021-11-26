Insider Selling: FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FORM traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $41.22. 7,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,581. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.