Insider Selling: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Major Shareholder Sells 937,291 Shares of Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rover Group stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

