Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NSIT opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $204,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $2,828,861. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

