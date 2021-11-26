Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $55.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

INSM opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Brennan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $147,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

