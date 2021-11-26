Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $396.37. 548,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,301,910. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.81 and a 200-day moving average of $363.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $294.59 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.