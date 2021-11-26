Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 94,043,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,651 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 118.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,156,000 after buying an additional 2,795,412 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,775,000 after purchasing an additional 739,472 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,113,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after acquiring an additional 184,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $33.54.

