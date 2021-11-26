Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 698 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $276.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $279.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.90.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

