Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 959 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,884,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,086,000 after buying an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,035,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,829,000 after buying an additional 105,637 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.29. 6,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.01 and a 200 day moving average of $149.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.03 and a 12-month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

