Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Trims Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.96. 143,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,103,651. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

