International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.