Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. 15,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,712. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

