Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,737 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,526,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,367,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,587,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 246,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,824,000.

BATS:OMFL opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.