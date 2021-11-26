Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,291,000 after acquiring an additional 559,148 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,785,000 after acquiring an additional 140,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,691,000 after acquiring an additional 142,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $82.27.

