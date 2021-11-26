Investors Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,942 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 507% compared to the average daily volume of 1,968 put options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,541 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25,639.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,801,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,728 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,168,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,073,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,509,000 after acquiring an additional 727,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

