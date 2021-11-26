Investors Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,942 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 507% compared to the average daily volume of 1,968 put options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,541 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25,639.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,801,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,728 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,168,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,073,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,509,000 after acquiring an additional 727,769 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

