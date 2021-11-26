Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

CSR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of CSR opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -371.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is -1,028.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

