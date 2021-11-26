IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Gap Up to $39.68

Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.68, but opened at $42.95. IRadimed shares last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 140 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get IRadimed alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $530.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $248,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,525 over the last three months. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IRadimed during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.