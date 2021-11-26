Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 1.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,914 shares of company stock worth $1,552,078. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

