iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,025,000.

VLUE opened at $106.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.71. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

