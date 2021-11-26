iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 31.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

IXG opened at $81.89 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $84.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.68.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

