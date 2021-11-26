iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Trimmed by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,936 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $27,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

