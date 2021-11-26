iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.44

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.44 and last traded at $85.49, with a volume of 218910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $87.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

