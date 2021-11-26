iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $106.66

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $106.66 and last traded at $106.87, with a volume of 44964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.77.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.37.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
