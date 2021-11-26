iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $106.66

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $106.66 and last traded at $106.87, with a volume of 44964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,586,000. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 329,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,393,000 after buying an additional 555,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

