iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $28,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 63,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,470. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.