iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.70

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.70 and last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 898549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,941,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,358,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,022,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

