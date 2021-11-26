iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $442.18. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,905. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.94 and its 200-day moving average is $410.65.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

