iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,729 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $62,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $9.33 on Friday, reaching $277.12. The company had a trading volume of 137,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

