iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 29,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 490,778 shares.The stock last traded at $85.77 and had previously closed at $89.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.