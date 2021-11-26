iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,173. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.84. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $79.67 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.