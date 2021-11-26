iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $35.03. 4,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 301,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

Specifically, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $245,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,905 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.93.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70,784 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.