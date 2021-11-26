ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.06

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.06 and traded as low as $58.75. ITOCHU shares last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 14,168 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
