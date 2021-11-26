ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.06

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.06 and traded as low as $58.75. ITOCHU shares last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 14,168 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 118.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 1.8% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.