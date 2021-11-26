ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ITVPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ITVPY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

