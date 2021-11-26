J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $136.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

SJM stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.22. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

