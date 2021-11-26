J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $284.91

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.91 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 296.50 ($3.87). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 295.40 ($3.86), with a volume of 2,310,408 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBRY shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 270 ($3.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 23.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

