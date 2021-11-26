Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $149.55 and last traded at $148.46, with a volume of 27279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.00.

The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.09.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

