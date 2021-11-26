JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JCDXF shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$25.71 during trading on Friday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

