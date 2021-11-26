JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $17.42 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $126,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,411.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,405.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,144.44.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.