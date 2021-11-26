Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRT. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $131.70 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.90.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after buying an additional 852,840 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 267,694 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after buying an additional 237,501 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.