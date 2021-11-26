Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

HEX opened at C$7.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.81. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 12 month low of C$5.61 and a 12 month high of C$7.18.

