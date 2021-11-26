Jefferies Financial Group Comments on POLA Orbis Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for POLA Orbis in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:PORBF opened at $19.88 on Thursday. POLA Orbis has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.26.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

