Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €40.00 by Berenberg Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €40.00 ($45.45) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JEN. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, November 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.57 ($39.29).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €35.08 ($39.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.98. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 12 month high of €36.14 ($41.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.38.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

