JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.03.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $68.97 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

