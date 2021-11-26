JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Decreased by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 66,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

NYSE:JPM traded down $7.04 on Friday, hitting $159.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.