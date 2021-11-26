Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

Tesla stock opened at $1,116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 361.17, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $947.33 and a 200-day moving average of $761.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

