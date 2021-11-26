Kenneth Mcdougall Sells 2,169 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.65, for a total transaction of C$168,420.68.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$77.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$70.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.54. The firm has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. Linamar Co. has a 1 year low of C$58.58 and a 1 year high of C$91.98.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 7.3674032 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

LNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

