KeyCorp Comments on Ameren Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameren in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Ameren stock opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 248.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 41.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

