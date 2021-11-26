KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 173,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,785,936 shares.The stock last traded at $22.70 and had previously closed at $23.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.91%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

