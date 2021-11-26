KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 19,968 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

NYSE BAC traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. 981,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,091,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $367.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

