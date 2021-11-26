KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.25. 27,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

