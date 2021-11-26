KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $938,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $4.41 on Friday, reaching $113.05. The company had a trading volume of 83,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day moving average is $112.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

